AKA Sorority’s Mobile Mammography Unit to provide free mammograms in Roanoke Rapids

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A sorority will provide free mammograms to under-served communities in and around Roanoke Rapids this week.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, will have its AKA Mobile Mammography Unit available to provide free screenings on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walmart shopping center located at 251 Premiere Blvd.

Uninsured women who are interested in getting a free mammogram need to register first here or call (888) 233-6121.

“We’ve learned that breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for women in North Carolina, and each year, over 6,000 of our fellow citizens will be diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Jennifer King Congleton, Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Director in a press release. “Our goal, especially during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is to help educate women about the importance of early detection and to provide mammograms for women right here in Roanoke Rapids who may not be able to afford them.”

The sorority has a goal of reaching 100,000 women over four years with their breast cancer initiative.

“The key focus of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s breast cancer initiative is to provide women access to early detection and education when it comes to the disease,” said AKA International Program Chairman Ora Douglass. “Our overall mission is to help reduce the factors that lead to breast cancer in African-American women by having them visit our AKA Mammography Mobile Unit.”

