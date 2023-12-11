Photo from the Creedmoor Police Department.

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in central North Carolina said late last week they are trying to track down a man who stole alcohol by hiding it in his pants last week.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Family Fare convenience store at 101 North Main St. in Creedmoor, according to a Thursday news release from the Creedmoor Police Department.

“The suspect concealed the alcohol in his pants and left the store without paying,” officers said in the news release.

Two photos were released by police, including one of a man dressed in black with a hooded sweatshirt. Another photo showed a white Ford Fusion with dark-tinted windows and dark rims.

Police said the man fled in the Ford Fusion.

Officers said anyone with information about the man or the theft should call the Creedmoor Police Department at (919) 528-1515 or Granville County CrimeStoppers at (919) 693-3100.