RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With a one-two punch of storms and heat coming Tuesday, a CBS 17 Storm Team Alert Day will be in effect for central North Carolina.

As highs soar well into the 90s, plenty of heat and humidity will build out ahead of a cold front. That cold front will provide a cool down Wednesday, but not before rain and storms are likely to form Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Damaging winds are the primary threat with any storms that do become severe. A Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather is in effect for nearly all of central North Carolina.

A spin-up tornado or two will also be possible, especially east and northeast of Raleigh. Heavy rainfall is expected, and flash flooding could occur with more than an inch of rain possible in the strongest storms.

A heat advisory is in effect as well for most of central North Carolina — as heat indices could push as high as 110 degrees.

The good news: a welcomed cool down to the upper-80s with a little less humidity comes Wednesday.