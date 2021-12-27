Alert issued for teen girl missing from Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – An alert was issued Monday evening for a missing endangered teenage girl in Wilson.

Shayoni Aecon Gray was last seen along the 600 block of Elvie Street South in Wilson. The 15-year-old girl was wearing a black and white bonnet, blue and white jacket, jeans, and pink boots, according to a Silver Alert.

Silver Alerts are issued for missing people who suffer from cognitive impairment.

According to the alert, which was issued just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, Gray may be heading to Rocky Mount or Washington, D.C.

Anyone with information should call the Wilson Police Department at 919-288-6849.

