All In For Raleigh: How you can help support small businesses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Many small businesses in Raleigh are hurting from an extended shutdown due to COVID-19.

In April, the City of Raleigh approved $1 million in grant funding to help businesses recover.

All In For Raleigh says its goal is to double the original grant funding through donations from corporate and private donors.

The Raleigh Small Business COVID-19 Relief Fund was established to support small businesses within the City of Raleigh that have been affected by the pandemic, the Carolina Small Business Development Fund states.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.