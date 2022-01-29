All lanes of I-95 South closed following crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash along Interstate 95 has closed all southbound lanes beginning at Exit 132 due to a single-vehicle crash at mile marker 128, Master Trooper Chris Knox confirmed Saturday morning.

While the road was expected to reopen by 9 a.m., it has not yet.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or take a detour at Exit 132.

Drivers must take Exit 132 and Sandy Cross Road and turn right to continue on Sandy Cross Road for one mile and turn left onto NC-58. Then, continue on NC-58 for 4.3 miles and turn right onto NC-97. Finally, continue on NC-97 for 2.8 miles and turn left to re-access I-95 South.

Knox said the crash resulted in minor injuries for those in the vehicle, but did not specify how many people(s) were in the vehicle.

Additionally, he said an additional one to two hours will be needed for cleanup before the road can be reopened.

Knox confirmed the crash is not weather-related.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.