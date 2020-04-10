All residents, staff at Chatham County nursing home being tested for COVID-19

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — All residents and staff at The Laurels of Chatham nursing home in Pittsboro are being tested for COVID-19, Chatham County health officials said Friday.
This comes after six people associated with the facility tested positive for the virus earlier in the week.
RELATED: Chatham County woman wanted mother in nursing home tested, told no
Chatham County officials released the following statement:
“UNC Health, the Chatham County Public Health Department and The Laurels of Chatham are working together to test all residents and staff of The Laurels of Chatham for COVID-19. A team of health care workers collected samples from residents and staff on April 10, 2020, after six people associated with the facility tested positive earlier in the week.
The Chatham County Public Health Department has had to prioritize testing to close contacts and those who showed symptoms due to a limited supply of tests available to us. We are grateful to UNC Health for making universal testing at this facility possible. These partnerships are critical as we respond to an unprecedented pandemic.
The Laurels of Chatham will notify staff as well as residents and their family members of any positive test results. The Chatham County Public Health Department will continue to work with The Laurels of Chatham staff to ensure best practices are in place to limit the spread of the virus.”
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC
- Wife of NC man who has spent 44 years behind bars for rape confident appeal will be successful
- Pandemic nixes storybook ending planned for Rosewood baseball’s 7 seniors
- SC couple charged after multi-county drug trafficking investigation
- Some sports, camps will be phased back in as North Carolina starts reopening
- Wegmans launches new scan app to cut down time spent in the store
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now