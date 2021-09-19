Aluminum shortage begins to affect Triangle home construction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A nationwide aluminum shortage is slowing down home construction across the Triangle.

The Home Builders Association of Raleigh said the shortage is leading to a large spike in items made of aluminum, like gutters and windows and it’s taking a longer number to get shipments of those supplies.

“When lumber was super high, we went to metal studs. Now because of that, aluminum’s gone up a lot,” said David Price, owner of David Price Construction and Vice President of the HBA.

As a result, many builders are having to delay projects or let customers know their homes might take a little longer to finish.

Price told CBS 17 about a contract his company signed a couple of weeks ago for a home exterior project.

“We can’t start it for 15 weeks because the windows won’t be in for 15 weeks. That’s how long the wait time is now,” Price said.

If the building process takes longer than expected, that could mean a price increase for the homeowner. Builders typically incorporate that warning into the homeowner’s contract.