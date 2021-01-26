Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old Sampson County girl; 2 people wanted

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 10-year-old girl in Sampson County.

Breanne Marie Jones is a 10-year-old girl, approximately 3 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 75 pounds. She has light brown hair, and green eyes, according to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones was last seen wearing a grey and pink Adidas hoodie, red leggings, white Adidas tennis shoes white with pink stripes. Jones also wears glasses.

Deputies believe she may be with two people, Jonathan Lewis Jones and Christina Renee Edge.

Jones is described as a 38-year-old white male, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, grey carpenter pants, and brown boots. Deputies say he has a cross tattoo on his left cheek and “Breanne” on his left hand.

Christina Renee Edge is described as a 32-year-old white female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, black tennis shoes, and a pink and black jacket.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (910) 592-4141, or call 911 or *HP.