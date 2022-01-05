Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl abducted from Lee County

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are looking for a 3-year-old girl abducted from Lee County, according to an Amber Alert issued Wednesday night.

The alert, issued by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, said Riley Harper Bockes was taken from the 3900 block of Lee Avenue in Sanford. The child is 2-foot-8 and weighs about 30 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Brent James Bockes is believed to be the abductor, the Amber Alert said. He is 50 years old, stands about 6-feet tall, and weighs about 210 pounds. He has a scar on his left wrist, a tattoo across his stomach, and another tattoo on his upper right arm.

Sanford police are also looking for a burgundy 2013 Toyota Avalon with license plate TJC-1491.

Anyone with information should call Sanford police at 919-777-1005, 911, or *HP.