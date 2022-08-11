BENSON, N.C. (WNCN)—A missing Cary 5-year-old has been found after an Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday, according to Police.

Cary Police said “Amani Jada Bruce has been safely located. The NC Highway Patrol located Amani Bruce and her mother Crystal Walston safely in Benson, NC.”

An Amber Alert was originally issued Wednesday at 8:38 p.m.

CBS 17 previously reported that Walston also has previous state charges of assault on a child and felony breaking and entering from Sept. 2021, the Department of Corrections confirms. She faced 18 months of probation for these charges.

Earlier Wednesday, Cary police found a stolen UNC REX vehicle that Walston had stolen.

CBS 17 previously reported A source with Raleigh police confirmed Walston was a patient at UNC Rex with an involuntary commitment order. The source also said she left the hospital, drove to a Cary house off of Rosedown Drive, for her daughter and took off.

UNC Health Rex released a statement about the incident involving Walston:

“On Wednesday afternoon, a behavioral health patient stole a vehicle from UNC Health Rex Hospital in Raleigh and fled the property. Two hospital employees suffered minor injuries. Our hospital security team is working closely with local law enforcement.

Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our teammates and our patients.”

This is a developing story; stay with CBS 17 for updates.