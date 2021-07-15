Amendment to Franklin County ordinance requires any dog that kills a person to be euthanized

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — The Franklin County Board of Commissioners passed an amendment on Wednesday night that requires any dog that kills a human to be euthanized in 30 days or less following the attack.

The amendment was passed unanimously and will be added to Section 1-12 of the county’s “Confinement, Control, and Designation of Dangerous Animals” ordinance.

The amendment reads as follows:

Notwithstanding other sections of this ordinance, any dog that kills or has killed a human being shall, at the owner’s expense, immediately be taken into the custody of Franklin County Animal Services and housed for up to thirty days and shall at the end of this time be humanely destroyed. Nothing herein shall prevent said dog’s owner from voluntarily agreeing to have the dog humanely destroyed. The owner of said dog shall be assessed a $50 a day boarding fee for each day the County holds the dog in its custody.” Text of Amendment to Section 1-12 of the “Confinement, Control, and Designation of Dangerous Animals” ordinance

The ruling is effective immediately, meaning that if any dog that has previously killed a person is brought into Franklin County then the county’s animal services division will hold the animal at the shelter before euthanizing it – unless a judge intervenes.

Franklin County’s decision comes in the wake of two recent fatal attacks in central North Carolina.

The most recent attack occurred on May 25 in Willow Spring and left a 10-month-old boy dead.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded to Riparian Court that evening after receiving a call about a dog attack.

Authorities said the infant’s father stepped outside for a few minutes and then heard a commotion inside and went back in to find the family’s two Rottweilers attacking the baby. The child died at the scene.

The previous fatal dog attack happened on April 27 in Garner. Jayden Henderson, 7, and her mother were attacked by two pit bulls, Blitzen and Athena, at a neighbor’s home in Garner.

Police said the two victims were neighbors who were helping to care for two pit bulls while the owners were out of town. The attack happened in the backyard, according to police.

The girl and her mother were both taken to the hospital. Jayden Henderson died there. Her mother was seriously injured in the attack but survived.