TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — As Nash County deputies are beginning a crackdown on illegally driven ATVs, officials in neighboring Edgecombe County seized ATVs on Monday.

In the last two weeks, there have been dozens of ATVs driven illegally – along with dirt bikes – on roads in central North Carolina, including in Durham and Chapel Hill.

A woman and man died in an ATV crash in Raleigh less than a month ago.

On Monday, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office ended up seizing two ATVs. Photos from the sheriff’s office showed the ATVs on a flatbed tow truck.

“As we try our best to give citizens warnings and disseminate information, this person did not take heed,” a news release from deputies said.

Officials also reminded drivers about where to ride ATVs.

Photo courtesy: Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office

“It is unlawful to operate an ATV on a highway. Furthermore, if law enforcement activates their emergency equipment, it’s best to just stop.”