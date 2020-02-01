Amid chatter of walkouts, data shows NC is getting better at teacher retention

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The revolving door that has often included the front door of children’s schools is slowing its spin as public school teacher resignations have declined for three years in a row.

The rate of teachers leaving public schools has dropped from 9.5 percent in the 2015-16 school year to 7.5 percent most recently, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

“I think it means we’re trending in the right direction,” said political analyst Donna King. “I think it also means that we’re seeing teachers happier in the classroom (and) a little more fulfilled. That’s important, regardless of your profession.

“The key is is how happy they remain in the classroom, whether they feel like one they’re valued, but also that they have the resources and the technology they need and that the parents remain involved. I think that is a key to a successful school — communication between the teacher, the school, and the parents, and making sure parents are in there giving them the lift that they need.”

The new data comes as teachers continue their fight for higher salaries. The General Assembly is at a stalemate regarding teacher raises as Democrats and Gov. Roy Cooper are asking for more than Republicans are willing to give.

The North Carolina Association of Educators said last week it will send a survey out to members statewide to see if there’s support for walking out of class for multiple days to push for more school funding and Medicaid expansion.

“Educators are understandably frustrated by the decade of disrespect and marginalization they have received from lawmakers, and we will consider all that is necessary to make a positive impact for public schools and all of those educators who serve in them,” said Mark Jewell, president of NCAE.

In 2017, North Carolina was 41st in the nation, but is now ranked 29th for average teacher pay and is second in the south.

“Importantly, the median teacher salary is now more than the median household income in North Carolina. We have surpassed for teachers what the median household makes in an entire year,” said State Superintendent Mark Johnson.

He said that is making a difference in keeping teachers from quitting.

“But also listening to their needs. We were testing too much. We were testing way too much. It means classroom supply money. We had teachers reaching into their own pockets, and they still are, to buy classroom supplies and they shouldn’t have to,” Johnson said.

Retention can also help with recruitment — hard data that King believes improves the state’s image.

“I think what we are seeing in this report is that perhaps the image of a chaotic public school system in North Carolina just may not be there. These numbers don’t support the idea that we’re in disarray because of charter schools, and opportunity scholarships, and all these other things,” King said.

Johnson added: “You are seeing the evidence from the hard data that, while we had a long time where we had to ask teachers to sacrifice, we are doing more and more for them. We have more work to do, but we’re on the right track.”

