Amid closure for coronavirus, bowling alley hit hard by damage from thief in Henderson

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A local business owner is asking for help to catch a crook caught on camera beating down the door to his business.

For more than a month, the stay-at-home order has struck at the heart of Benton Hight’s business.

“At this point in time it’s tremendously hard,” said Hight, owner of Carolina Lanes bowling. “We closed, and have no income coming in.”

In an effort to keep his bowling alley out of the gutter, Hight has been using this time to make some upgrades.

“We’re doing deep cleaning, and trying to get everything ready for the bowlers coming back,” said Hight.

The truck the thief was driving the night of the incident.

However, one night after crews had closed, up an unexpected visitor was caught on camera beating down the door.

“We’ve got videos of his truck,” said Hight. “We’ve got videos of his face at the front door. We’ve posted it on Facebook and had almost 14,000 people share it, but no one has recognized him.”

By the time Henderson police arrived at the scene, nearly $1000 worth of damage had been done.

“It’s a tremendous expense you don’t expect at this point in time,” said Hight.

Hight has spent time racking his brain to figure out why someone would target his small business.

“Wasn’t any money in here,” said Hight. “The games are in here, but the machines aren’t running. There’s nothing here!”

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest you’re being asked to call Henderson Police at (252)438-4141.

More headlines from CBS17.com: