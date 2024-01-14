ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning in Harnett County which shut down a neighborhood road.
The home, located in the 500 block of E. McIver Street, had flames and heavy smoke coming from the garage area when a CBS 17 crew arrived on scene.
A woman who lives in the home said it was her daughter who woke her up before getting out of the house.
Responding agencies included the Angier/Black River Fire Department, Buies Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Coats Grove Fire Rescue and the Angier Police Department.
Fire officials have not said at this time whether there were any injuries sustained or what the extent of damages were.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 17 for updates.