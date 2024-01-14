ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning in Harnett County which shut down a neighborhood road.

The home, located in the 500 block of E. McIver Street, had flames and heavy smoke coming from the garage area when a CBS 17 crew arrived on scene.

A woman who lives in the home said it was her daughter who woke her up before getting out of the house.

Responding agencies included the Angier/Black River Fire Department, Buies Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Coats Grove Fire Rescue and the Angier Police Department.

Crew work to contain a house fire in Angier Sunday morning. (Credit: Randall Edge)

Fire officials have not said at this time whether there were any injuries sustained or what the extent of damages were.

