ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Angier Police Department is warning property owners of an asphalt-paving scam happening in Harnett County.

Police said the scam involves a small group of men offering to pave or resurface asphalt in residents’ driveways or parking lots.

They agree on a price with the customer and after completing the job, they will say that the job will actually cost more than expected and will demand or request a higher price to be paid.

Police said the asphalt crew could be operating a newer orange dump truck with an asphalt-paving machine.

Anyone who is approached by these individuals should contact the Angier Police Department at 919-331-6720 or your local police department.