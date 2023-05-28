RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are spending the weekend in Downtown Raleigh for this year’s “Animazement” festival.

It’s a celebration of Japanese culture through cosplay, concerts, games, and other events. Organizers say this is the 25th year for the event and it keeps growing every single year, with around 12,000 people coming out this year.

“We started out of a club at NC State. We’re talking tens of people, progressively tens became hundreds, hundreds became a thousand,” said Matthew Holmes, the festival’s public relations and outreach coordinator.

Ashley Rog is one of many people who dressed up in their best Anime outfit for the event. Her mom was a military brat who lived in Okinawa so Ashley said she grew up learning a lot about Japanese culture.

“I went to a language panel and got to practice my Japanese again. I was out of practice so it was a good reminder of the basics,” Rog said.

Organizers say “Animazement” brings in millions of dollars to the downtown economy each year.