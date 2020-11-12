Anonymous tip to cold case team helps police make arrest in Rocky Mount killing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – An anonymous tip to a newly formed cold case team helped lead to an arrest in an Oct. 25 killing in Rocky Mount.

The tipster gave the info to Team Cold Case through blog Fighting Crime that dealt with the assault of 57-year-old Ronaldo Wesson that occurred in the 4200 block of Carroll Ave.

Wesson suffered severe head injuries in the assault and later died.

Team Cold Case passed along the tip to Rocky Mount police.

Capt. James Staten of the Rocky Mount Police Department credited the tip as being a big piece of the detectives’ investigation.

Police charged Cameron Fox with first-degree murder on Oct. 29 just hours after investigating the tip.

The anonymous tipster will receive a significant cash reward as voted on by the group’s board.

Team Cold Case is principally focused on open cases that have never been solved. Current cases that are missing essential elements are called “Hot N Now” and are briefly announced to aid investigators before the trail gets too cold.

Anyone interested in making a donation to Team Cold Case can contact Sandra Smith at 252-908-7175.

Team Cold Case is receiving tips about unsolved murders and missing person cases at 252-406-6736 or info@ncfightingcrime.com. All tipster information remains anonymous.