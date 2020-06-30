Another bulk seafood sale is coming to central NC ahead of July 4 weekend

LAFITTE, LA – AUGUST 16: Gulf Coast shrimp moves along a production line at Lafitte Frozen Seafood Corporation on August 16, 2010 in Lafitte, Louisiana. During a tour of the plant, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gary Locke said it was important for consumers to know that Gulf Coast shrimp is safe to eat and that testing has not shown any adverse effects caused by the massive oil spill brought on by the Deepwater Horizon disaster. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Courtesy of a local brewery and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, another bulk seafood sale is coming to central North Carolina, this time in Southern Pines.

Southern Pines Brewing Company will team up with the North Carolina Farm Bureau and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture to deliver a “pop-up shop” complete with seafood and beer at the brewery located at 556 Air Tool Drive, Suite E, in Southern Pines.

Available for order will be:

Fruit box complete with blueberries (two pints), peaches (five pounds) and a recipe insert -$18

Harvest box complete with six ears of sweet corn, 2-3 fresh white onions, four pickling cucumbers, two pounds of blue Adirondack potatoes, one-and-a-half pounds of squash/zucchini mix, organic red or green cabbage, organic beets, Lewis Filet green beans (1.5 lbs), Greenhouse tomatoes (1.5 lbs), and a recipe insert – $30

Six pounds of NC frozen shucked oysters – $110 or one quart of frozen shucked oysters -$35

Five pound bag of shrimp – $55

Five pound bag of scallops – $68

Five pound bag of skinless catfish – $30

Those who wish to have some of the food will need to place a pre-order here. Only pre-orders will be accepted. The cutoff date for placing pre-orders is Tuesday, June 30 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Product pickup will be on July 2 from 3-7 p.m.