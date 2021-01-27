Anticipation of snow leads to schedule changes for central NC schools, colleges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Many school systems and colleges in central North Carolina made schedule changes as the biggest snowfall of the season is expected late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Some school districts moved instruction online, if it wasn’t already happening remotely due to the pandemic. Others, like Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, opted for a traditional snow day and encouraged students and staff alike to unplug and enjoy the time away.

Here is a breakdown of the changes to schedules for Thursday:

School districts

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools – Buildings will be closed to students and staff. All athletics events are postponed.

Chatham County Schools – Remote learning day.

Durham Public Schools – In-person events canceled. Virtual lessons will continue.

Edgecombe County Schools – Remote learning day.

Franklin County Schools – Two-hour delay.

Harnett County Schools – Asynchronous remote learning.

Johnston County Public Schools – Remote learning day.

Lee County Schools – Remote learning day.

Nash County Public Schools – Remote learning day.

Northampton County Schools – Remote learning day.

Orange County Schools – Remote learning day.

Person County Schools – Remote learning day.

Vance County Schools – Remote learning day.

Wake County Public Schools – Asynchronous remote learning.

Wayne County Public Schools – Remote learning day.

Wilson County Schools – Remote learning day.

Colleges and universities

Wake Tech Community College – Campuses are closed. Remote instruction only.

