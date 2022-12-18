VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies are investigating after they said a large sign with antisemitic symbols was hung on a bridge in the Vass area.

They said the sign was found Sunday morning on U.S. Route 1 ahead of Hanukkah, which begins at sundown Sunday night.

The sign included images of swastikas, a symbol commonly recognized for its association with the Nazi Party and neo-Nazis.

The sign also included verbiage saying, in part, “BRING IT ALL DOWN” and “1488.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, an organization which describes itself as confronting antisemitism, the number is a hate symbol dating back to Adolf Hitler’s reign over Nazi Germany.

The sign is now in possession of the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they were investigating the verbiage and working to learn more about what the sign meant.

The sign in Moore County

As of Sunday afternoon, they do not know who hung the sign on the bridge.

The investigation is ongoing.

