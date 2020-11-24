Apex Fire Department helps demonstrate how to not fry a turkey

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Apex Fire Department teamed up with the state fire marshal on Monday to demonstrate the dangers of improperly frying a turkey.
Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, who also serves as state fire marshal, said attempting to fry a turkey that isn’t properly thawed can put your family at risk.
“Oil-frying fires can happen quickly, and they are hard to extinguish,” Causey said.
According to the insurance commissioner, unattended cooking is the No. 1 cause of home fires and injuries in the United States.
On average, five people are killed and 60 injured while improperly frying turkeys each year, Causey said.
The Office of State Fire Marshal offers the following items of information to consider when planning your safe Thanksgiving holiday:
- Hot oil can spill or splash onto the flame, igniting a fire.
- Fryers designed for outdoor use with or without a stand are prone to collapse.
- Cooking oil, if heated beyond its cooking temperature (375 degrees), can ignite.
- Oil inside a turkey cooker pot, can stay dangerously hot for hours after use.
- Turkey fryers should not be used under a garage, deck, breezeway, porch, barn or any structure that can catch fire.
- Frozen, or partially frozen turkeys, will cause hot oil to splatter or produce hot steam, which leads to burns.
- NEVER use water to extinguish a grease fire!