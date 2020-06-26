Apex man charged in shooting death of 20-year-old in Chatham County

BEAR CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man Thursday in connection with a murder in Chatham County more than a month earlier, a news release said.

Tyree Jermaine Allsbrook, 19, of Apex, is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Emerson David Batsche.

Around 1 a.m. on May 20, Chatham County deputies responded to a shooting at a home on Artis Cotton Road.

There, the sheriff’s office said they found Batsche who lived at the home.

Allsbrook faces charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, and a litany of drug offenses. He was not afforded a bond.