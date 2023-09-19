PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man has been charged in connection with his wife’s death after her body was found at Jordan Lake on Aug. 29, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 29 around 2:30 p.m., a boater at Jordan Lake contacted the Sheriff’s Office after discovering a body near the Farrington Point Boat Ramp. After an extensive investigation, the victim was identified as Hikmat through fingerprint analysis.

Officers determined that her death was neither accidental nor self-inflicted.

The sheriff’s office executed search warrants on Sept. 8 at residences in Apex and Raleigh. Officers say both locations have been frequented by Hadeel Ghadhanfer Hikmat, 34.

Omar Matthew Ibrahim Drabick, 34, was arrested on Tuesday for the death of his wife.

Omar Matthew Ibrahim Drabick (Courtesy Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers say that Drabick’s next court date is scheduled for September 25.