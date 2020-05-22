Apex man charged with fatally shooting 18-year-old who was asleep in her home, sheriff says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) – An Apex man has been charged with murdering an 18-year-old who was shot and killed as she slept in her Harnett County home in March.
Harnett County deputies were called just after midnight to a home off Bunnlevel-Erwin Road on March 23 in reference to a shooting.
Deputies learned Iyania Rhone, who was a senior at Harnett Central High Schools, was asleep in the home when shots were fired from outside the home.
Rhone was struck in the pelvic area and was transported to Cape Fear Valley hospital where she later died, the sheriff’s office said.
On Friday, Sheriff Wayne Coats said Baron Lee Lyons Jr., 27, of Apex, was taken into custody Thursday night.
Lyons was charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder, and 10 counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
He remains in the Harnett County Detention facility with no bond.
Coats said warrants have been obtained for Jaylan Kashon Jackson, 18, of Angier, for first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder, and 10 counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 910-893-9111 or use our anonymous tip-line 910-893-0300.
