Apex man identified as victim killed in shooting, crash in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton police identified the man who was shot and drove away before crashing and dying at a Speedway gas station Thursday afternoon.

Darrius Pierre Lassiter, 29, of Apex, was shot Thursday around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Durham and Hobbs streets in Clayton. A witness said a group of men were arguing when one of them was shot in the chest and then fled in a black SUV, an earlier news release said.

Lassiter’s SUV veered across U.S. 70, hit a ditch, and rolled into a field. It came to a stop near a large industrial building. He then stumbled across the street to the Speedway at the corner of U.S. 70 and Powhatan Road, a release said.

Emergency responders tried for about 30 minutes to revive Lassiter.

Jairus Leshon Anderson

Jairus Leshon Anderson, 18, of Raleigh was charged with homicide Thursday evening. Investigators also took a juvenile female into custody. Charges against her are pending. Authorities are searching for a third suspect, Clayton police said.

