APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – For 25 years Karma Lee and her husband have grown strawberries at Buckwheat Farm in Apex–and for 25 years, every growing season has been different.

“It just comes to a point where it all depends on the weather,” Lee says. “Then that’s out of your hands and you have to take what weather you get and deal with it.”

She says a perfect growing season would be temperatures in the 50s in the morning and 70s by the afternoon, but we all know North Carolina weather doesn’t always play along.

“30 or 32 degrees would kill this,” Lee explained as she looked at a strawberry bloom. “The center would turn black, and then it won’t make into a strawberry.”

So if the weather gets cold, they spend a majority of their day protecting the sensitive blooms by putting protective blankets over every single row, which takes time.

“If I do it by myself it’s about 6 hours, but if I have help like these guys, it will take them about 4 hours to get it done,” she explained. “It’s an ordeal.”

But it’s an ordeal that she says is always worth it.

“You see all the kids who are so proud, ‘look at all the strawberries I picked.’ I just love having customers come out and being part of our farm,” Lee said

Strawberry season does not span all year, so even when the weather throws a curveball, Buckwheat Farm says it’s worth working through it, for their customers.

“It’s a very short window to get out get your fresh-picked strawberries, enjoy the experience, and local farmers really appreciate the support of the people who live in their area,” Lee said.

Buckwheat Farm is open 7 days a week, weather depending, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. In addition to strawberries, the Farm has a variety of other products for purchase like jam and homemade ice cream.