PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has launched its new mobile application.

According to the sheriff’s office, it is aimed at improving communication between the office personnel and county residents.

“The app, designed to be a one-stop resource, provides essential information about the responsibilities and operations of the Sheriff’s Office, ultimately contributing to a safer and more informed community,” a news release stated.

Among the app’s features are:

career opportunities,

Inmate search and information,

community outreach programs,

media releases,

upcoming events,

animal resources, and

sexual offenders.

“Our goal is to keep citizens of Chatham County informed and augment safety while utilizing our new app,” said Sheriff Mike Roberson. “We encourage our residents and visitors to download the CCSO app and share it with others to create a safer and more connected community.”

The app is available to download through app stores free of charge.