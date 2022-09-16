RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Boone, North Carolina is in the national spotlight.

And a huge upset win against the number six team in the country at the time– Texas A&M– will do that.

There’s a lot of excitement for the Appalachian State University football team. The excitement was being felt roughly three hours east in the Triangle.

“We have diehard fans. We’re not a huge like a big power five school but we have a lot of dedicated fans and when this stuff happens, they show out,” said Michael Ferri, Appalachian State Triangle Chapter Alumni President.

He said this moment reminds him of another big upset during his first year at App State.

In 2007, the Mountaineers beat the Michigan Wolverines. The wolverines were ranked the fifth best team at the time.

“I remember telling some friends of ours on the board that I’m happy that the students can experience basically what we experienced in ’07,” Ferri mentioned.

Charlie Allard owns Leesville Tap Room in Raleigh and played for App State from 1996 to 2000. Allard said he couldn’t be more excited about the team’s success.

“I felt like the foundation was always there,” he stated.

Leesville Tap Room is hosting one of the viewing parties in Raleigh on Saturday.

“This place can get packed. This room that we are in right now can be full of 30-40 people. The other side can be full,” Allard said.

According to the App State Alumni Association, there are 9,237 alumni in Wake County.

“So, like it’s not surprising and I’m glad people are realizing there’s a lot of alumni here,” said Allard.

There are two viewing parties Saturday. One will happen at Woody’s at City Market and the other at Leesville Tap Room.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.