RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As bitterly cold temperatures move into central North Carolina this week, several school districts announced they will delay the start of school on Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop to near 20 degrees Wednesday morning, but with winds out of the northwest up to 10 to 15 mph, it will feel even colder, possibly in the single digits for some communities.

Meanwhile, around 3 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said there could be patchy ice on pavement late Tuesday night. As the CBS 17 weather team says there is also the possibility of black ice Wednesday morning.

Here is the list of school districts and their planned delays:

Franklin County Schools will be on a two-hour delay due to possible black ice

Granville County Schools will be on a two-hour delay

Northampton County Schools will be on a two-hour delay

Orange County Schools will operate on a three-hour delay

Vance County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay