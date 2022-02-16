Are out-of-towners to blame for the Triangle’s skyrocketing real estate prices?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new report from Redfin shows people moving from out of state are playing a big role in driving up home prices here in the Triangle.

The report shows in some of the nation’s fastest-growing cities, out-of-town buyers have more money to spend on homes than people who already live in the area. In Raleigh, these transplants are spending 10.5 percent more than locals.

Raleigh Regional Association of Realtors president Leslie Williams says people coming from bigger cities are used to higher prices so they’re willing to spend more.

“They’re coming with higher margins that they are bringing from those other states which allows them to be more competitive here in our market,” Williams said.

CBS 17 asked Williams what she and other realtors are suggesting for clients who say the prices here are just too high.

“What we’re talking to them about is really looking outside the city limits so that might be Franklin County, Johnston, Durham County, Alamance,” Williams said.

Realtor.com shows the average home price here in Raleigh is sitting at $375,000.