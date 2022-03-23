We’re learning more about the threats of Russian cyberattacks on our critical infrastructure and internet.

Both the FBI and the White House are warning there is now evidence of a credible threat.

The first thing our CBS 17 security expert says to do is to take this threat seriously, because there is now solid intelligence showing the Russians are into our networks and researching their vulnerabilities.

Although the cyberattack may not be aimed at you specifically, experts say we could become collateral damage.

Real time threat maps available on the internet show hundreds of worldwide internet attacks by hackers and bad actors every minute. “They’re looking to cause damage and chaos,” said cybersecurity expert Rob Downs who is the CEO of Managed IT Solutions in Raleigh.

Most cyberattacks take time and research.

An FBI bulletin issued last Friday warns that 140 Russian-linked IP addresses are “scanning networks for vulnerabilities for use in potential future intrusions,” and the “tempo of those intrusions increased significantly” as the Ukraine invasion continues.

That intelligence alert prompted a White House warning to cybersecurity experts and the public to beware and to take precautions to prevent Russian hacking.

“They’re going after critical infrastructure,” said Downs. “Hit the internet pipes, make it hard for people to get around on the internet; also, telecommunications and power infrastructure.”

He said the attacks may not be precise because once a computer virus is unleashed it can spread in unexpected ways–like a Russian virus did in 2017.

“Maersk, a big shipping company, got taken down by a virus that was intended to be used against Ukraine by the Russians,” said Downs. “It went beyond its targeted area and started targeting other systems.”

When it comes to consumers, Downs believes the Russian attacks will be aimed at disruption.

“What the Russians are putting out is not your standard Ransomware–they don’t want to get money from you: they want to destroy your system,” he said.

Here’s how to protect yourself:

Enable multi-factor authentication on critical accounts

Back up everything offline to prevent virus infection

Don’t click any links in unsolicited Emails or texts

“90 percent of all infections for computers these days occur when someone clicks on a link,” said Downs. As the cyber world becomes a bigger and bigger target for not just the Russians, but for many kinds of hackers—it should become standard practice in your life to keep your devices and accounts protected by always practicing good cyber-hygiene according to the government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.