WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Are you missing a pig? If so, this one might be yours.

On Friday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office shared a message from Warren County Animal Control.

An adult female pig, also known as a sow, was picked up as a stray along the 900 block of Embro-Odell Road, the message said.

They provided a photo of the pig, which appears black in color.

Pig found in Warren County (Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials with Animal Control said they found the pig on Oct. 11.

They said the pig is currently located at the Warren County Animal Ark.

The owner of the pig is asked to contact Warren County Animal Control, located at 142 Rafters Lane in Warrenton. Their number is 252-257-6137.