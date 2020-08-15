Areas of Erwin evacuated after man brings possible explosive devices to fire station for disposal

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of Erwin was shut down and the police and fire stations were evacuated Friday night after a man brought what appeared to be explosive devices to authorities for disposal, police say.

The incident happened before 9 p.m. when a man found “some type of explosive device in his barn” and decided to bring the two devices to the Erwin Fire Department for disposal, said Erwin Police Chief Jon Johnson.

The fire station and police station were both evacuated.

Johnson said bomb disposal experts from Fort Bragg were called in to assist.

Denim Drive, F Street and 13th Street were closed as a precaution.

The scene was cleared around 9:30 p.m. when the Cumberland County bomb squad disposed of the devices, which turned out not to be explosives.

A similar incident happened in Wayne County in August of last year when a person brought explosives to a Wayne County volunteer fire station.

The Wayne County incident happened on Aug. 11 when members of the Dudley Volunteer Fire Department were told that someone “was requesting to turn over two items to the fire department.”

