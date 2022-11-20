ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say they have arrested a man after he stabbed and killed another man early Sunday morning.

At about 2:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 1200 block of Branch St. in reference to a stabbing.

When they got to the scene, they said they found 56-year-old Clarence Terry Jr. suffering from injuries.

EMS took him to the hospital where he later died, according to the police department.

Police said the suspect, 41-year-old Thomas Mercer, stayed at the scene.

He was interviewed and arrested.

Investigators determined that an argument between Mercer and Terry led to the stabbing, and that both men knew each other.

Mercer is charged with second-degree homicide.

He is being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).