YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An armed and dangerous fugitive has been arrested in Franklin County, the Youngsville Police Department said Tuesday.

Police said Michael Grace was wanted out of Colora, Maryland, for domestic assault.

They said he was believed to be traveling through Youngsville.

He was considered armed and dangerous, and had a history of resisting arrest, drug abuse, and violence, according to police.

On Monday, officers said they were able to locate Grace and monitor him until he could be taken into custody without incident, with the help of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are grateful for our partnership with FCSO as we work together each day to preserve the safety and security of our community,” the police department said.