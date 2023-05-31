HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Warrants have been obtained for a Garysburg man who is wanted in a Sunday targeted shooting that injured a man.

Trevor Mykel Phillips, 33, is wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, and injury to personal property, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Sunday, deputies and investigators responded to the Vincent Circle area of Littleton in reference to a shooting. After arriving, deputies found a 28-year-old male that had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper arm.

Deputies also learned the man was shot while sitting inside a vehicle.

A woman and her 17-month-old child were inside the vehicle when the vehicle was struck by gunfire, the sheriff’s office said. Neither were physically injured during the shooting. Deputies said this was not a random shooting as the woman was familiar with Phillips.

Phillips has not been caught and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know the whereabouts of Phillips, please contact your local law enforcement agency or Halifax County Crime-Stoppers at 252-583-4444.