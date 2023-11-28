ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was considered armed and dangerous is now in jail, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies said they arrested 31-year-old Anthonel Durell Johnson on Bond Street in Enfield.

Enfield police said he and a man named Jerrod Ivey Brinson were wanted for common law robbery, felony conspiracy and possession of firearm by felon.

On Nov. 3, investigators said Johnson and Brinson committed a robbery in the area of Enfield. Warrants were later issued for their arrests.

Deputies said Johnson is being held in the Halifax County Jail with no bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Brinson, who is also considered armed and dangerous, has not yet been arrested, according to the Enfield Police Department.

Anyone who sees him is asked to not approach him. Information regarding Brinson’s whereabouts can be called into the Enfield Police Department at 252-445-5122 or the Halifax County Communications Center at 252-583-2488.

Police said all information received will be considered confidential.