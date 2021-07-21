‘Armed and dangerous’ man on the run after Spring Lake robbery, murder, authorities say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County deputies are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted for a Tuesday afternoon murder and robbery.

Moashaun Lafarr Bristow (Wayne County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, Moashaun Lafarr Bristow, 23, robbed and fatally shot 24-year-old Adam Vazquez at his Spring Lake home around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said it’s not clear why and how he was at Vazquez’s home in the first place.

Bristow is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is not in custody and the sheriff’s office called him “armed and dangerous.”

Sheriff Wayne Coats mentioned the murder at his Wednesday morning press conference announcing the death of 72-year-old Margie Pipkin, an innocent woman who was shot in the head while running errands in Erwin on Monday.

Artis Lewis Elliott, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in Pipkin’s death. He turned himself in on Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office provided no further information on the Spring Lake murder case.