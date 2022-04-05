LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – Franklin County authorities are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous after three people were shot late Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to a home along the 100 block of Vineyard Drive outside Louisburg just after 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find three people who had been shot.

All three were taken to the hospital, a news release said. No information was provided on their injuries.

Investigators charged Todd Richardson Rogers with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries. Rogers is not in custody and should be considered armed and dangerous, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rogers is the next-door neighbor to where the shooting happened, according to information provided by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 919-496-7867.