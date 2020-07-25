‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought in Henderson woman’s murder, deputies say

Charisma Pheniqueka Robinson (left) in a photo from Burlington police and Antavian Cornelius Yancey in a photo from the Vance County Sheriff’s Office.

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) — Authorities are looking for a man they say murdered a Vance County woman who was found dead in Burlington last week

The woman was found dead on the side of the road in Burlington on Thursday, July 16, according to a news release from Burlington.

Officers were called to the area of Gilmer Street and Graham Street at 12:59 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead on the side of the road on Gilmer Street.

More photos of Yancey provided by the Vance County Sheriff’s Office

The woman was identified as 35-year-old Charisma Pheniqueka Robinson, of Henderson.

At this point in the investigation, it appears that Robinson died from a gunshot wound, police said.

A day earlier, deputies found a car fully engulfed in flames in Vance County.

Antavian Cornelius Yancey, 34, is wanted on charges of murder and burning personal property, Vance County deputies said in a news release Friday.

Yancey, who is on the run, is believed to be “armed and dangerous,” according to the news release.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500 or the Vance County Sheriff’s Office at 252-738-2200.

