Jaylan Williams in photos from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Edgecombe County are looking for a suspect after a man was shot over the weekend.

The shooting was reported Saturday in the 2000 block of Pinetops-Crisp Road, just south of Pinetops, according to a Monday news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

When officers arrived at the scene they found one man shot in the torso, the news release said.

“Jaylan Williams is believed to be the suspect,” deputies said.

Williams has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Deputies said Williams “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Deputies also said anyone with information about his location should contact the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office communications center at (252) 641-7911.