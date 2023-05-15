RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is searching for a felon they consider armed and dangerous after two brothers were shot in April. One of those brothers was killed in the shooting.

Close to midnight on April 29, police responded to a shots-fired call in the area of Sampson and Faison streets.

Officers found 30-year-old James Gamino lying on the ground of a driveway in the 300 block of Sampson Street with a gunshot wound. His brother 27-year-old Sergio Gamino was found lying on a porch in the same block, also with a gunshot wound.

James Gamino was pronounced dead on the scene while Sergio Gamino was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police previously said the two brothers were shot during a dispute with another person.

Now, an arrest warrant has been obtained for 41-year-old Orentha J. Mcintyre for murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, and possession firearm by felon.

His whereabouts are currently unknown. Police hope the public can help them narrow Mcintyre’s location.

Anyone with information on Mcintyre’s location can call the Clinton Police Department (910) 592-3105 or your local law enforcement agency. You can also use the tipline by texting 847411 and beginning your message with ‘tipcpd.’

“This incident remains under investigation. I want to thank the Detectives that have been working on this case, the citizens that have provided information, and the District Attorney’s Office,” said Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis.