Armed and dangerous man wanted for murder in Edgecombe County, deputies say

MACCLESFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Edgecombe County deputies are looking for an armed and dangerous man suspected of murdering a man at a home near Macclesfield earlier in April, a news release said Tuesday.

On April 1, Michael Cobb was found shot to death at a residence on Otter Creek Church Road, which is outside Macclesfield.

Edgecombe County deputies have since charged Melvin Cotton Jr., of 201 Singletree Dr. in Macclesfield, with first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

“Cotton is still thought to be armed and should be considered dangerous,” deputies said.

Cotton’s whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call Edgecombe County Communications at 252-641-7911.