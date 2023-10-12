HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Vance County Sheriff’s Office said an “armed and dangerous” man is in custody after a Thursday morning shooting.

On Thursday, deputies responded to the area of Gillburg Lane in Henderson regarding a shooting. After arriving, deputies learned that two people were shot and transported to Maria Parham Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, Eric Ryan Hill, was last seen driving a white Ford Explorer in the area of Sheetz in Henderson around 7:47 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Eric Hill is wanted by the Vance County Sheriff’s Office. (Vance County Sheriff)

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., Hill was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.