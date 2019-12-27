‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in 2 shootings, Vance County deputies say

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Vance County deputies are searching for a man they say is a suspect in two connected shootings.

Deputies say Christopher Arendall, 28, is sought on attempted murder charges for shootings on Christmas Day and on December 16, deputies said.

Investigators obtained warrants on Friday for Arendall’s arrest for the December 16 shooting that occurred at 137 Sombrero Lane.

Arendall was charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree burglary.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to 2840 US 158 Bypass in Henderson in reference to the attempted murder of a man.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

On Friday, investigators obtained warrants for Arendall’s arrest for the aforementioned incident on 2840 US 158 Bypass.

Deputies say Arendall was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Arendall is considered armed and dangerous, deputies say. Contact the Vance County Sheriff’s Office regarding Arendall’s whereabouts at 252-738-2200.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now