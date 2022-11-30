SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in a Sanford homicide, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Joseph Martin Kelly (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

The killing happened at 4701 Buckhorn Road in Sanford, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies named Joseph Martin Kelly as a person of interest. They believe he was involved in the murder and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 919-775-5531 or call 911.