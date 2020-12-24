‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect last seen in Rocky Mount

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting who is considered armed and dangerous.
The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Antonio Long, who was last seen driving a white 2008 Honda Accord with the license plate RXU 743, according to a Facebook post from the police department.
Long was last seen in the area of Rocky Mount, according to police.
Long is a suspect in an active death investigation in a shooting on Papas Bay Road in Loris.
Anyone who has information is asked to call (843) 248-1520
LATEST HEADLINES
- With 40% jump in Fort Bragg families getting food assistance, officials point to available resources
- New dashboard from UNC looks to simplify complex COVID-19 numbers
- Man accused of locking roommate in truck for 2 days over unpaid power bill
- Community mourns man who died after skiing accident at Beech Mountain
- ‘We are being extremely cautious’: more people opting to drive versus fly this holiday season, according to AAA