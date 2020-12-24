‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect last seen in Rocky Mount

by: Braley Dodson

Antonio Long (Source: Horry County Police Department)

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting who is considered armed and dangerous.

The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Antonio Long, who was last seen driving a white 2008 Honda Accord with the license plate RXU 743, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

Long was last seen in the area of Rocky Mount, according to police.

Long is a suspect in an active death investigation in a shooting on Papas Bay Road in Loris. 

Police investigate the scene of a deadly shooting on Thursday, Dec. 24, at Papas Bay Road. (Source: Michael Mason)

Anyone who has information is asked to call (843) 248-1520

