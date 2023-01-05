Surveillance image shows suspect considered armed, dangerous and on the loose in Roxboro. (Courtesy Person County Sheriff)

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man with facial tattoos is armed, dangerous and wanted in connection to multiple crimes, according to the Person County Sheriff’s Office.

In a community alert on Facebook Thursday morning, the public was urged to not approach the man in the surveillance image and to call 911 immediately.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man is a suspect wanted for several crimes, including stealing multiple vehicles, stealing multiple firearms and also could also be connected to a vehicle collision early Thursday morning.

The unidentified suspect’s last known location was near downtown Roxboro, in the area of Hurdle Mills Road and South Street.

He is described as having facial tattoos and shoulder-length dreads. He was last seen with a gray bookbag, a red shirt or jacket and dark blue jeans.